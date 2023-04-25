Florida Man Arrested for DUI & Criminal Impersonation of Police Officer

Image courtesy Laurel PD

Laurel Police arrested a man for DUI after a traffic stop on South Central Avenue on April 14th. The driver identified himself to police and others as a police officer in Florida. The driver was turned over to the DOC, further investigation determined that he was at one time employed by a Florida law enforcement agency in a civilian capacity, but the employment ended in 2022. The driver, 63 year old Kevin Turner of Safety Harbor, Florida, never held a Florida Law Enforcement Officer certification.

Turner is charged with:

Criminal Impersonation of a Police Officer (Class E Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Misdemeanor)

Failure to Maintain Single Lane (Violation)

He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and originally committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an intoxication hold. At the conclusion of the mandatory hold, he was released on his own recognizance.