Florida Man Dies after Motorcycle Crash at 100th Street in Ocean City

OC BikeFest is off to a tragic start. Ocean City Police attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle rider just after 5pm around 67th Street, but the motorcycle sped off – but police did not pursue. Police were then called a short time later for a collision at 100th Street – the victim, 32 year old Nicholas Ramirez of Deltona, Florida was identified as same rider from the traffic stop. Ramirez was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where he died from his injuries. Ocean City Police continue to investigate.