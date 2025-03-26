Florida Man Extradited in $200K Dorchester County Marine Burglary and Theft Case

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Florida man following a months-long investigation into a large-scale commercial burglary at Gootee’s Marine in Church Creek, Maryland.

On December 16, 2024, deputies responded to Gootee’s Marine for a reported theft from a secure boat storage yard. Six outboard boat motors, valued at more than $187,000, had been stolen from customer vessels. Additional property damage brought the total estimated loss to over $212,000.

Detectives launched an extensive investigation that involved the collection and review of surveillance footage, tracking of stolen vehicles, and coordination with multiple law enforcement partners. Through this work, investigators identified 34-year-old Jose Raxon Lopez Sangermes of Lake Worth, Florida, as a primary suspect. Sangermes was located and arrested in Florida, where he was held in the Palm Beach County Detention Center. On March 20th deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office traveled to West Palm Beach and successfully extradited Sangermes back to Maryland. He is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center. Sangermes has been formally charged with 21 criminal offenses.