Florida Man (In Del.) Arrested On Drugs, Weapon Charges

A welfare check on a driver at a Starbucks drive-through on Coastal Highway leads to a man’s arrest on weapons and drug charges.

Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the establishment Wednesday. The vehicle appeared to have a flat tire and a bicycle hanging from the roof.

The driver appeared to be driving under the influence, according to police.

Police say 40-year-old Charles Tackaberry of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was found to be carrying a concealed ten-inch fixed-blade knife. A machete was also found in the vehicle.

A DUI investigation ensued, and State Police say a search of the vehicle turned up just over three grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned and released on unsecured bond.

Delaware State Police listed these charges against Tackeberry:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Driving Under the Influence

Failure to Have Insurance Card in Possession

Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession

Tackaberry was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $1,400.00 unsecured bond.