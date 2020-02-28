Flu Widespread in DE – but NO Coronavirus Reported

Delaware Public Health officials report no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the First State and there are no people currently under investigation for the illness. However three people who were previously investigated tested negative. Officials say the immediate health risk to Delawareans from the coronavirus is low.

There are 13 residents who have recently returned from mainland China who are showing no symptoms of coronavirus infection – they are currently under DPH supervised monitoring. Hospitals throughout Delaware report high numbers of patients with flu-like illnesses and have implemented decompression strategies, adjusting visitor guidelines and using additional hospital space for overflow.

Should the coronavirus appear in Delaware – DPH is prepared to contain its spread and implement mitigation strategies recommended by the CDC.

Delaware is already dealing with a serious flu season with over 5,000 cases and 11 deaths statewide. Health officials say citizens can slow the spread of respiratory illnesses (including flu and/or coronavirus) by taking some simple precautions: