Focus Groups Scheduled for Next City of Salisbury Comprehensive Plan

Salisbury residents, business owners and stakeholders are invited to take part in a series of focus group meetings for the City’s next Comprehensive Plan. These meetings allow you to share input on topics that will directly impact the City’s future growth, infrastructure and quality of life. There are four meeting covering different topics – each meeting will be held in the Meeting Room at Fire Station 16 on Cypress Street from 6 to 8pm – doors will open at 5:30.

Focus Group Schedule:

Tuesday, April 29: Land Use, Municipal Growth, & Economic Development

Tuesday, May 6: Transportation & Community Facilities

Tuesday, May 20: Housing & Historic and Cultural Resources

Thursday, June 12: Water Resources & Environmental Resources and Sustainability

“It’s important to hear from our residents as we shape our Comprehensive Plan,” said Mayor Randy Taylor. “We encourage everyone to attend and share their ideas as we plan for Salisbury’s future.”

For those unable to attend in person, written comments are welcome and can be submitted to Betsy Jackson via email at bjackson@salisbury.md