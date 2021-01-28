Food Bank Brings Mobile Pantry To Sussex Co. Fri.

The Food Bank of Delaware will bring another mobile pantry to Sussex County Friday.

Mobile pantries already held in Dover and Wilmington this week have drawn large, early-arriving crowds.

Friday’s pantry is being held at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road in Georgetown, starting at 11 a.m. According to the Food Bank, emergency food is available first-come first-served for Delawareans who show a Photo ID or bring a piece of mail that proves residency.

Participants should clear space in the vehicle’s trunk for a food donation.

