Food Bank of DE – Drive Thru Mobile Food Pantry Monday in Georgetown

The Food Bank of Delaware will hold a drive-thru mobile pantry on Monday, September 11th beginning at 10am at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road west of Georgetown. On-site registration will be available – first come – first served. Remember to clear out your trunk or back seat so that food can be loaded in. You must live in Delaware to participate – and bring proof that you live in Delaware. Also bring your ticket – either printed or digitally on your phone. Click here to pre-register.