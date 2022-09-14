Food Bank of DE Receives Gift Ahead of Groundbreaking for New Facility

The Food Bank of Delaware will break ground later this month on a new 67,000 square-food facility in Milford. Wednesday they received a gift donation of $250,000 from Perdue Farms, who is a long-standing partner of the Food Bank of Delaware. The Food Bank has been operating at over 163% and determined in 2020 that a new facility was needed. An 11.5 acre parcel of land was purchased from the City of Milford last summer for the new facility – which is set to break ground on September 29th.