Food Bank of DE to Hold Drive-Thru Mobile Food Pantry Monday in Georgetown
September 11, 2022/
The Food Bank of Delaware will hold a drive-thru mobile pantry on Monday beginning at 10am at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. You can register in advance to speed up the check-in process – however this is a first come-first served basis. Remember to clear your truck or backseat, bring identification/proof you live in Delaware – wear a mask when the volunteer approaches your vehicle for check-in.