Food Bank of Del., DoorDash Begin Downstate Deliveries

The Food Bank of Delaware is partnering with DoorDash to make deliveries in portions of Sussex and Kent Counties.

People within a 15-mile radius of the Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford Branch can go online and place an order for a free delivery, which comes within an hour.

“We are thrilled to announce an expansion of this important home delivery program in partnership with DoorDash to residents of Kent and Sussex Counties,” Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said. “We know that so many in our community are struggling to make ends meet. Far too many of our neighbors in need are homebound, lack transportation, have unreliable transportation or can’t afford gas to get out to a food pantry. This creative partnership allows us to better serve some of our community’s most vulnerable, but more importantly, it allows us to deliver a little bit of hope.”

The Food Bank of Delaware is looking for more community-based food pantries to serve as regional hubs downstate to expand its territory. Interested parties may contact Michael Zeltt, Food Distribution Director, at (302) 292-1305 ext 222 or mzeltt@fbd.org.

“This partnership leverages existing technology and resources in a unique way to produce a new service that will benefit our most vulnerable citizens,” State Representative Charles Postles, R-Milford said. “I am enthusiastic about the possibilities this venture holds for helping our community and I applaud the Food Bank of Delaware and DoorDash for their innovative collaboration.”