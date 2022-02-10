Food Bank of Del. Hosts Mobile Pantry Mon. In Sussex Co.

The Food Bank of Delaware will be back on the road starting on Valentine’s Day with a series of mobile drive-through pantries.

A mobile pantry will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 14th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville. Mobile pantries are also scheduled for the following Wednesday in Kent County and Friday, February 18th in New Castle County.

Here is what guests should know:

The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food. To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency)

Sussex County

When: Monday, February 14 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Register in advance: https://feb14sussexcounty.eventbrite.com

Kent County

When: Wednesday, February 16 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Dover International Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)

Register in advance: https://feb16kentcounty.eventbrite.com

New Castle County

When: Friday, February 18 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark

Register in advance: https://feb18newcastlecounty.eventbrite.com