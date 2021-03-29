Food Bank of Del. Marks 40 Years, Schedules More Mobile Pantries

Food Bank of Delaware has celebrated 40 years serving people who are facing food insecurity.

But especially this year, there is no rest.

The Food Bank is already accepting registration for its upcoming mobile food pantries: next Monday April 5th at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown (to register, please CLICK HERE), Wednesday April 7th at Dover International Speedway (to register, please CLICK HERE) and Friday April 9th at the Wilmington Riverfront (to register, please CLICK HERE).

Photo ID and proof of Delaware residency will be required.

The Food Bank also welcomes volunteers to assist at each event. CLICK HERE for the Georgetown event.

Friday’s 40th anniversary celebration in Milford was attended by several elected officials including State Senator Ernie Lopez, R- Lewes, Representative Ruth Briggs King, R-Georgetown and Representative Bryan Shupe, R-Milford.