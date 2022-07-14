Food Bank of Del. Mobile Pantry Returns to Sussex Co. Monday

The Food Bank of Delaware will host monthly mobile food pantries next week, starting Monday in Sussex County.

Food will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville.

Proof of Delaware residency will be required. Guests are asked to clear space in their vehicle so volunteers can load food.

Online registration is available, as well as on-site, and service will be first-come, first-served. The Food Bank said it is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each mobile pantry.

Drive-up pantries are also scheduled Wednesday July 20th at Dover International Speedway and Friday July 22nd at Delaware Tech on Stanton-Christiana Road.

More information from the Food Bank of Del.-

Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency).

Sussex County

When: Monday, July 18 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Register in advance: https://Jul18Sussex.eventbrite.com

Kent County

When: Wednesday, July 20 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Dover Motor Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)

Register in advance: https://Jul20Kent.eventbrite.com

New Castle County

When: Friday, July 22 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark

Register in advance: https://Jul22NCC.eventbrite.com