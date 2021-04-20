Food Bank of Del. Names New President / CEO

The Food Bank of Delaware has a new President and CEO.

The Board of Directors has announced that Cathy Kanefsky will join the Food Bank May 3rd. Kanefsky has been Chief Development Officer at Nemours / A.I. duPont Hospital for Children.

The search for a new president was an extensive and lengthy one. Former President and CEO Patricia Beebe resigned last year.



The Food Bank has been extra active during the COVID-19 pandemic, distributing more than 18-million pounds of food for Delawareans in need.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the next President and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware,” Kanefsky said. “I have spent my entire career serving mission-focused organizations that provide hope. The mission of the Food Bank grabs my heart. This past year has brought uncertainty to many Delawareans, perhaps for the first time. I am beyond impressed by the way the Food Bank of Delaware has responded in a time of heightened crisis. I am excited to leverage my experience as a leader to maximize the strengths of the Food Bank of Delaware. The idea of a community free of hunger is powerful. I am energized to know I can play a part in making that vision a reality.”

“The Board of Directors is grateful to NPAG for their assistance in helping us find the organization’s next leader. We had a tremendous response,” Board Chairman Andy Larmore added. “Cathy’s energy and passion for helping others and empowering and developing employee teams made her a standout for the role of President and CEO. The Board of Directors looks forward to working with Cathy as we start this new chapter.”