Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.

The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month.

Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Proof of Delaware residency will be required.

The Food Bank of Delaware also hosts a mobile pantry Wednesday September 14th at Dover International Speedway and Friday September 16th in New Castle County. Up to 1,000 households may be served at each event.

Registration information and links are contained below:

Sussex County

When: Monday, September 12 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Register in advance: https://Sep12Sussex.eventbrite.com

Kent County

When: Wednesday, September 14 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Dover Motor Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)

Register in advance: https://Sep14Kent.eventbrite.com

New Castle County

When: Friday, September 16 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark

Register in advance: https://Sep16NCC.eventbrite.com