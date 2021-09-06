Food Bank Of Del. Schedules Mobile Pantries Next Week

The Food Bank of Delaware will resume mobile food pantries in September.

A drive-up food distribution event is scheduled for Monday, September 13th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road west of Georgetown, starting at 11:00 a.m. Guests may register in advance, but the pantry is first-come first served. The pantry is open for Delaware residents.

The Food Bank of Delaware will also host mobile pantries next week in Kent County and New Castle County.

To register for the Sussex County mobile pantry Sept. 13th : CLICK HERE

To register for the Kent County mobile pantry Sept. 15th: CLICK HERE

To register for the New Castle County mobile pantry Sept. 17th: CLICK HERE