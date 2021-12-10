Food Bank of Del. Schedules Mobile Pantries Starting Mon. In Georgetown

The Food Bank of Delaware is hosting additional mobile pantries for Delawareans and families who face food insecurity.

A drive-through pantry is scheduled for this Monday at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Guests are asked to clear space in their trunks or back seats so volunteers can load food. Pre-registration online is suggested but on-site registration will be available. Service is first-come, first-served, and proof of Delaware residency is required.

The Food Bank will also host a mobile pantry in Kent County Wednesday at Dover International Speedway.

The Food Bank of Delaware provided the following registration information:

Sussex County

When: Monday, December 13 starting at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Register in advance: https://dec13sussexcounty.eventbrite.com

Kent County

When: Wednesday, November 15 starting at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Dover International Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)

Register in advance: https://dec15kentcounty.eventbrite.com

New Castle County

When: Friday, December 17 starting at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark

Register in advance: https://dec17newcastlecounty.eventbrite.com

To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency)