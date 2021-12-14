Food Bank of Del. Schedules Mobile Pantry Dec. 20th In Sussex Co.

The Food Bank of Delaware has scheduled another drive-through pantry for next Monday in Sussex County.

One of the scheduled truck deliveries did not arrive for the distribution event that was held Monday December 13th.

Another mobile pantry has now been scheduled for Monday December 20th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road, starting at 11 a.m.

Register in advance: https://Dec20SussexCounty.eventbrite.com

Proof of Delaware residency will be required. On-site registration will also be available. Guests are asked to make sure the trunk or back seat is cleared for easy loading.

Assistance is limited to one per household.

Anyone who cannot attend the distribution event may call 211 to be connected to other community food pantries.