Food Bank of Del. Schedules More Mobile Pantries, Starting Mon. May 16th In Sussex Co.

As food costs and gas prices continue to soar, another series of mobile food pantries will get underway next week.

The Food Bank of Delaware has been holding monthly drive-through pantries in each county since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.

Food will be available Monday at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10 a.m. Online registration to speed up the check-in process is already open. On-site registration will also be available.

Guests are asked to clear space in the trunk or back seat so volunteers can load food. Proof of Delaware residency will be required.

Additional mobile food pantries will take place next Wednesday May 18th at Dover International Speedway and the following Friday in New Castle County.

The Food Bank of Delaware provided additional information below:

To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency).

Sussex County

When: Monday, May 16 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Register in advance: https://May16Sussex.eventbrite.com

Kent County

When: Wednesday, May 18 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Dover Motor Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)

Register in advance: https://May18Kent.eventbrite.com

New Castle County

When: Friday, May 20 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark

Register in advance: https://May20NewCastle.eventbrite.com