UPDATE: Food Bank of Del. Schedules More Mobile Pantries

Announcement from the Food Bank of Delaware:

Due to the weather forecast for Sunday into Monday, Monday’s food distribution at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown has been rescheduled. The distribution will now be held on Monday, January 24 starting at 10 a.m. We apologize for any inconvenience.

If you are in need of more immediate food help, please dial

2-1-1 for community food pantries located near your home.

If you would like to sign up to attend the distribution on Monday, January 24, please click here. If you already registered, you do not need to do anything else.

Food for Delawareans who face food insecurity will be available at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Monday January 24th.

Guests are asked to make sure that trunks or back seats are cleared so volunteers can load food.

Pre-registration is requested, and on-site registration will be available. Proof of Delaware residency will be required. Service will be first-come first-served.

According to the Food Bank of Delaware, it is prepared to serve up to1,200 households at each mobile pantry.

Additional events are scheduled Wednesday January 19th in Kent County and Friday January 21st in New Castle County.

Registration links are below:

Kent County

When: Wednesday, January 19 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Dover International Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)

Register in advance: https://jankentcounty.eventbrite.com

New Castle County

When: Friday, January 21 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark

Register in advance: https://jannewcastlecounty.eventbrite.com