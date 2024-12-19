Food Bank of Delaware Celebrates Culinary & Warehousing/Logistics Graduates
December 19, 2024/
The Food Bank of Delaware celebrated the accomplishments of students who have successfully completed its culinary and warehousing/logistics training program at a graduation ceremony earlier this week. The Talk of Delmarva’s Joe Ciccanti has more…
December 17th Graduation Ceremony
List of Names…
Logic:
Yolanda James-Mouzone
Robynn Lammey
Michael Moore
William Newhouse
Jordan Rowell
Martin Smack
Kristen Zarcadoolas
Culinary:
Larry Bland
Daniel Halliday
Jeremiah Meatley
Maryann Minor
Khaliq Ricketts
Martin Ricks
Lori Silberberg
Biana Smith