Food Bank of Delaware Celebrates Culinary & Warehousing/Logistics Graduates

December 19, 2024/Joe Ciccanti

The Food Bank of Delaware celebrated the accomplishments of students who have successfully completed its culinary and warehousing/logistics training program at a graduation ceremony earlier this week. The Talk of Delmarva’s Joe Ciccanti has more…

 

 

 

 December 17th Graduation Ceremony

 

List of Names…

 

Logic:

Yolanda James-Mouzone

Robynn Lammey

Michael Moore

William Newhouse

Jordan Rowell

Martin Smack

Kristen Zarcadoolas

 

Culinary:

Larry Bland

Daniel Halliday

Jeremiah Meatley

Maryann Minor

Khaliq Ricketts

Martin Ricks

Lori Silberberg

Biana Smith

 

