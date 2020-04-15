Food Bank of Delaware Drive-Thru Mobile Pantry, Friday, April 24, Sussex Central HS in Georgetown

To help address increased demands for food assistance amidst the coronavirus public health crisis, the Food Bank of Delaware will host a drive-thru mobile pantry in Georgetown next week.

Three events are being held — one in each county — to help Delawareans in need.

Participants are asked to bring proof of identification and Delaware residency. All food recipients must stay in a vehicle. The Food Bank of Delaware also requests that participants make sure their trunks are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.

Pre-registration has been set up for each pantry to help speed-up the check-in process. Pre-registration does not guarantee service. On-site registration will also be available for those who do not have computer/smart phone access. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household.

The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 2,500 households at the pantry.

When: Friday, April 24 starting at 12 noon

Where: Sussex Central High School (upon arrival, please follow traffic message boards), 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown.

Pre-registration: sussexcountyfood.eventbrite.com