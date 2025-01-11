Food Bank of Delaware Holding 2 Mobile Food Pantries Jan 13 & 15

We can only serve households who are present at the distribution. You cannot send your ticket/ID with someone else. Please dial 2-1-1 to locate other community resources that can assist you.

You MUST live in Delaware to participate in the emergency food distribution. Please bring proof that you live in Delaware (e.g. piece of mail). Please bring your ticket either printed or digitally on your phone.

Please look below at the income chart. Look for your family size. Is your total household income (not just your income) ABOVE or BELOW the income listed for your household size? Households with incomes below the income listed for your household size will be able to participate. You will note this on your registration form.