Food Bank of Delaware Holding Open Houses for Training Programs

The Food Bank of Delaware announced today it will hold a series of open houses for Delawareans interested in participating in the organization’s free workforce training programs. Training is available for individuals interested in careers in the food service industry and warehousing/logistics. You can learn more about the 14-week daytime training program, meet the Chef Instructors and enjoy lunch at The Culinary School in Milford on Tuesday, October 5 from 11 to 1pm. The LOGICs program is only being held in Newark. You will need to reserve a spot for any of the sessions.

Classes for both programs begin Monday, December 6. Students can apply now for the free programs or apply at the open house. To learn more, interested individuals may visit www.fbd.org/delawarefoodworks and select culinary or warehousing/logistics.

THE CULINARY SCHOOL

Tuesday, October 5

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Milford Branch

1040 Mattlind Way, Milford, DE 19963

To reserve a spot, please RSVP to Michelle Cephas at mcephas@fbd.org or (302) 424-3301 ext 107.

Thursday, October 7 OR Thursday, October 14

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Newark Headquarters

222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702

To reserve a spot at one of the open house dates, please RSVP to Diana McDaniel at dmcdaniel@fbd.org or (302) 292-1305 ext 230.

L.O.G.I.C. (Logistics, Operations, General Warehousing and Inventory Control)

Learn more about the 11-week daytime training program, meet the Warehouse Instructor and enjoy refreshments!

Tuesday, October 19

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702

To reserve a spot, please RSVP to Diana McDaniel at dmcdaniel@fbd.org or (302) 292-1305 ext 230