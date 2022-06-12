Food Bank of Delaware Mobile Food Pantry Monday in Georgetown

There will be a drive-thru mobile food pantry on Monday at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road west of Georgetown. The mobile food pantry will begin at 10am – you can register in advance, however on-site registration will also be available. Remember to bring proof of Delaware residency – and have your backseat or trunk cleared to make space for food.

The mobile food pantry is first-come, first-served. Pre-registration does not guarantee service, but will speed up the check-in process.