Food Bank of Delaware to Hold Mass Drive-Thru Distribution Events

In partnership with the State of Delaware, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three mass drive-thru distributions in each county throughout the month.

In Sussex County, the event will take place at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road in Georgetown on Monday, May 22nd starting at 10:00 a.m. You can register in advance at this link:

https://may22sussex.eventbrite.com.

In Kent County, the event will be held on Wednesday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. at the Dover Motor Speedway on North Dupont Highway. Enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow the signs. Register in advance at this link:

https://may31kent.eventbrite.com.

Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. You’ll need to bring proof that you live in Delaware, which can include a state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc.