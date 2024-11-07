Food Bank of Delaware to Hold Mass Drive-Thru Distributions

The Food Bank of Delaware will hold mass drive-thru distributions in each county prior to the Thanksgiving holiday starting on Tuesday, November 19th. The first one is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19 starting at 8:30 a.m. at Dover Motor Speedway. The distribution event in Sussex County is scheduled for Friday, November 22nd starting at 8:30 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road, Georgetown. Service will be first-come, first-served, while supplies last. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware. A State-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency.

Additional Information from the Food Bank of Delaware:

The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.

To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available, and pre-registration does not guarantee service. Service will be first-come, first-served, while supplies last. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency).

Sussex County

When: Friday, November 22 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Register in advance: https://Nov22Sussex.eventbrite.com

Kent County

When: Tuesday, November 19 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Dover Motor Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)

Register in advance: https://dover_downs.eventbrite.com

New Castle County

When: Tuesday, November 26 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Where: 777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington 19804

Register in advance: https:///Nov26NCC.eventbrite.com