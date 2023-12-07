Food Bank of Delaware to Host Drive-thru Mobile Pantries for Delawareans Next Week

The Food Bank of Delaware will hold mass drive-thru distributions next week in each county. The first one is scheduled for Monday, December 11 starting at 9:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. On Wednesday the 13th at 9:00 a.m., the distribution location will be in Kent County at the Dover Motor Speedway. To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available, and pre-registration does not guarantee service. Service will be first-come, first-served, while supplies last. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. You must bring proof that you live in Delaware such as a state-issued ID or a utility bill.

Additional Information from the Food Bank of Delaware:

Sussex County

When: Monday, December 11 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Register in advance: https://Dec11Sussex.eventbrite.com

Kent County

When: Wednesday, December 13 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Dover Motor Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)

Register in advance: https://Dec13Kent.eventbrite.com

New Castle County

When: Friday, December 15 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Where: 777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington 19804

Register in advance: https://Dec15NCCo.eventbrite.com

The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.