Food Bank of Delaware to Host Mass Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries

In partnership with the State of Delaware, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three mass drive-thru distributions in each county next week. This will be the last round of mass distributions until September. The first one is scheduled for Monday, June 26 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The second one will be held at the Dover Motor Speedway on Wednesday, June 28th at 10 a.m. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food. To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance.

Sussex County

When: Monday, June 26 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Register in advance: https://June26Sussex.eventbrite.com

Kent County

When: Wednesday, June 28 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Dover Motor Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)

Register in advance: https://June28Kent.eventbrite.com

New Castle County