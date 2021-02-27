Food Bank Offers Emergency Food Mon. In Georgetown

The Food Bank of Delaware returns to Sussex County Monday for another mobile food pantry.

Emergency food is available starting at 11 a.m. at Crossroads community Church on State Forest Road in Georgetown. The event may start earlier if traffic starts to build up.

A photo ID and proof of Delaware residency will be required. Guests are asked to clear space in the vehicle’s trunk or back seat.

Registration to speed up check-in is also available. For more information and to sign up, please CLICK HERE