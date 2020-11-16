Food Bank Offers Mobile Pantry In Georgetown Today

The Food Bank of Delaware is making supplies of emergency food available at drive-up food pantries this week.



Today’s pantry (Monday Nov. 16th) will take place at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road, starting at 11 a.m. Guests should bring a photo ID and proof of Delaware residency, and to have the vehicle’s trunk or back seat cleared out for the food contribution.



You can sign up in advance, or on-site registration is available. The Food Bank says it is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households.



Additional Food Bank of Delaware mobile pantries are scheduled for Wednesday at 11 at Dover International Speedway, and Friday at Delaware Tech in Stanton, New Castle County.



Volunteer opportunities are also available at each event.