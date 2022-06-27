Foodie: “Downtown Blues” Spot Planned For Old Nicola’s Space In Rehoboth

A new venture with a familiar name is coming to the old Nicola location on North 1st Street in Rehoboth Beach, reports The Rehoboth Foodie.

“Downtown Blues” will offer the same BBQ concept that is available at Bethany Blues in Bethany Beach and Lewes. The restaurant group behind Bethany Blues and The Starboard plans to take over the location around October 1st and will start remodeling.

The goal is to open the new location by Easter 2023.

Nicola is offering carry-out only at the original 1st Street location for the rest of the summer as it plans to relocate to Coastal Highway in the Lewes area. The two-story Avenue location is open daily.

The Foodie reports that the Bethany Blues Team plans to “keep some of the iconic feel with the front window booths, semi-open kitchen, and add a cozy bar area to the back corner featuring their famous bourbon collection. The plan is to be a year-round venue open for lunch and dinner.”