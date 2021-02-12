Footprints In Snow Lead Police To Burglary Suspect

A Lincoln man has been arrested for burglary and other criminal charges after being tracked through footprints in the snow.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were advised about a possible burglary in progress at a home on Cedar Drive early Thursday morning. Footprints in the snow led police from the residence to a shed on Cubbage Drive. The door of the shed was damaged, and noise was coming from inside.

After troopers demanded that someone come out, they entered the shed and found 45-year-old Elmis Salguero-Sarceno hiding inside. He was taken out of the shed, and State Police said he resisted arrest.

Salguero-Sarceno was taken into custody and charged with burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief and other offenses.