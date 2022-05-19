Formal Complaint Filed Over Stop Of DSU Women’s Lacrosse Team Bus In Ga.

Delaware State University has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the actions of Liberty County, Georgia Sheriff’s deputies about a month ago, when the DSU women’s lacrosse team’s bus was pulled over.

The complaint contends that the bus was pulled over illegally and that a search of team members’ personal belongings was undertaken without consent or probable cause. It also contends that the alleged lane violation was also not a legitimate reason to stop the bus in the first place.

As stated in the complaint: “surely the DSU women’s lacrosse team is not the first or only group of people – more particularly, people of color – to have been subjected to this type of illegal behavior.”

The Liberty County Sheriff has stated that the officers did nothing wrong.