Former Berlin Town Manager Charged with Forgery & Theft

The Town of Berlin requested an investigation into fraud involving a recently retired town employee. Investigators with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation were advised that during a recent audit there were discrepancies discovered involving leave balances for Jeffery Fleetwood of Delmar, Delaware. During the investigation, it was found that between October 2021 and April of 2022, an additional 240 hours of sick leave and an additional 80 hours of vacation leave were added to his leave and earning statement – an additional $27,520 that was paid out to Fleetwood. A criminal summons was issued and served charging six counts of forgery of private documents, theft $1500 to under $25,000 and theft scheme $1500 to under $25,000.