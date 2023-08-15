Former Camden Mayor Accepts Plea Deal after Confrontation

The now former mayor of Camden has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution and no contest to offensive touching after a physical confrontation with two teens at a car wash owned by 41 year old Justin King. The confrontation occurred in late February when King confronted two 19 year olds who King claimed were causing mischief. King shoved the victims and pulled on a victim’s hoodie while he was on the ground. The victims sustained minor injuries. Under the plea, King agrees to serve one year of probation, pay a $500 fine, abide by a no contact order with the victims and resign his office as mayor.