Former Chicken House In Millsboro Scorched By Fire

A fire Tuesday morning heavily damaged a poultry house in the 30,000 block of Conaway Road on the west edge of Millsboro.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, members of the Millsboro Fire Company encountered smoke and flames coming from the structure when they arrived shortly before 8:00 a.m. The structure was being used for storage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $150,000.

Mutual aid responders included fire personnel from Gumboro, Dagsboro and Laurel.



