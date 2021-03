Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A former Laurel, Delaware man has been sentenced by Judge D. William Simpson to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. A Wicomico County Jury convicted 30 year old K’lin Gootee last November for possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and other offenses. Gootee was arrested after an investigation by Delmar Police in 2019 that resulted in the recovery of a handgun, heroin with fentanyl, ammunition and other items indicative of distribution of CDS.