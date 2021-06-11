Former DE Politician Indicted for Mailing Threatening Communications

Mike Protack / WGMD Stock Photo/2008

A former political candidate from Delaware, who is now living in California, has been indicted on two counts of mailing threatening communications in Delaware. A federal grand jury returned the indictment on Thursday according to the US Attorney for the District of Delaware, David, Weiss. He says the 64 year old Michael Protack used the US Postal Service to mail two separate communications containing a threat to injure another person. The investigation was done by the US Postal Service, FBI Baltimore Division’s Wilmington Office, Delaware State Police and New Castle County Police. Protack unsuccessfully ran in GOP primary races – twice for Governor, once for US Senate, twice for the New Castle County Council and once for NCCo Council president, between 2004 and 2014. According to the US Attorney’s office he is currently living in Seal Beach, California.