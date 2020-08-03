Former Del. Adjutant General Carol Timmons Has Died

Major General Carol Timmons, who served as Delaware Adjutant General for two years, has died at age 62.

The Delaware National Guard reported her passing Monday.

Senator Chris Coons, D- Del., said “Carol’s quiet confidence and determination propelled her to the position of a well-respected leader of leaders. She was deeply sincere and positive, and she had a unique gift for making those around her feel valued and appreciated.”

In tribute to Carol Timmons, Senator Tom Carper, D- Del., said “the time General Timmons served as Adjutant General was all too short, but she made every day count. She showed extraordinary leadership in the face of great adversity against an enemy that would ultimately take her life. During this time, General Timmons inspired her fellow Guard members to never stop learning.”

According to the Delaware National Guard, General Timmons began her military career in 1977 when she enlisted in the Delaware Air National Guard. She was the first femal air policeman for the 166th Airlift Wing. Upon transferring to the Delaware Army National Guard, she earned her commission in 1980 from Officer Candidate School in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Additionally, General Timmons earned her Army Pilot Wings from Fort Rucker, Alabama in 1981. She was awarded her Air Force Pilot Wings from Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma in 1985.

“General Timmons was a pioneer as a helicopter pilot and the first female Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard. She was the epitome of a public servant,” Governor John Carney said. “She served her state and country for more than four decades in the Guard, rising to the position of Adjutant General. General Timmons had the respect of her colleagues and Delawareans up and down our state. She was also just a kind, decent person who put others before herself and lived a life of service. Tracey and I are thinking about General Timmons’ family and many friends during this difficult time.”