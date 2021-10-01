Former Del. Brigadier General Richard “Dick” James Passes Away; Funeral Today In Laurel

A retired Delaware Army National Guard Brigadier General has passed away.

Services are being held today (Friday) in Laurel for Richard “Dick” James.

James was born and raised in Delaware, and was assigned to the 261st Signal Command as a Major in 1975 and retired as a Brigadier General in 1987. He also was a self-employed farmer, and he held other positions.

The funeral is today, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. at the Laurel Fire Hall. Internment will follow at the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Richard “Dick” James was 86.