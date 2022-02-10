Former Del. Candidate Receives 12 Months In Prison For Threatening Messages

A man who ran for office in several Delaware Republican primaries is going to prison for 12 months for mailing a series of threatening communications to his ex-wife’s attorney.

64-year-old Michael Protack received the sentence this week, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss.

Court documents indicated that there was a threat of murder written and sent in January 2021, and another message received a couple of months later contained a graphic image of a dead, mutilated body.

“Mr. Protack’s repeated threats to murder another human being is, indeed, a very serious offense, and the court’s sentence reflects that fact. My office is dedicated to obtaining justice for victims of violent crime and holding the perpetrators of these crimes accountable. I want to thank the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI for their diligence in investigating this case and helping bring Mr. Protack to justice,” Weiss said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office provided some details contained in some of the messages that were received:

One threat, received on January 7, 2021, stated, in part, that the victim should “count on being dead by June 2021. You won’t know when, where or how but your end has been written. Take the time and put your affairs in order because they will not find your body for weeks.” Another threat, received a couple months later, contained nothing more than a graphic image of a dead, mutilated body. One of the last threats received by the victim stated, “I drive past your office every day.” Mr. Protack was arrested on June 11, 2021.

The US Postal Inspection Service and the FBI Delaware Violent Crime and Safe Streets Taskforce were also involved in the investigation.

“The FBI is committed to working with our local, state and federal partners to reduce violence in the community and keep the citizens of Delaware safe,” FBI Baltimore Field Office Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski said. “We want the public to know the FBI does not tolerate any threat to life and will continue to hold those like Mr. Protack who violate federal law accountable.”

Also from the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

The Domestic Violence Hotline is an important resource for victims of domestic abuse. All hotline numbers are confidential, available 24/7, and staffed by trained professionals who assist with safety planning and resource referrals. Services are available to victims who do not speak English or who are hearing impaired (for Delaware Relay Services, dial 711). New Castle County 302-762-6110 (English and bilingual); Kent and Sussex Counties 302-422-8058; 302-745-9874 (bilingual). TTY 1-800-232-5460.