Former Del. State Sen., Finance Secretary Richard Cordrey – a Millsboro Native – Has Passed Away

Millsboro native Richard Cordrey, who served a lengthy tenure as State Senate President pro tempore as well as four years as Secretary of Finance, has died.

Cordrey was 88 years old.

Cordrey was first elected to the House before serving in the Senate from 1972 until 1996. His time as Secretary of Finance occurred during the administration of former Governor Ruth Ann Minner.

Cordrey is recognized for helping to establish the rainy day fund as well as the framework that allowed Delaware to become a national center of banking activity.

A tribute from State Senate President pro tempore David Sokola, D-Newark, on social media:

I am sad to learn of the passing of my former colleague Richard Cordrey – a giant of the General Assembly by every imaginable standard. The longest serving Senate President Pro Tempore in Delaware’s history – and one of the longest serving in the country – Senator Cordrey served nearly three decades in Dover with honor and distinction.

Hailing from Millsboro, Senator Cordrey was fiercely proud of the agrarian Sussex County community he called home, yet worked hard for the betterment of our entire state. His contributions to Delaware’s economic vitality are well known, leading efforts to amend Delaware’s constitution to cap spending at 98 percent of projected revenues, while establishing a “Rainy Day Fund” to be used only for unanticipated emergencies. His leadership on fiscal issues led to him concluding his public service career as Gov. Ruth Ann Minner’s Secretary of Finance.

In 2012, I was proud to vote to name the Delaware Department of Agriculture headquarters after Senator Cordrey – an honor befitting of his commitment to Delaware’s farmers. Today, I am pleased his legacy will live on there, and in the memories of all those who had the privilege to serve alongside him and learn from his gentle demeanor and kindness.

Members of the Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus released this statement on social media:

Senator Cordrey represented the 20th Senate District with great distinction. Upon retirement from the Senate in 1996, he was the longest serving President Pro Tempore; an achievement still unmatched today. Following his tenure in the General Assembly, he served as Secretary of Finance during Governor Ruth Ann Minner’s second term.

We thank Senator Cordrey for his service to our state and to the constituents he represented. His legacy of service is one that will be long remembered by those whom he served. His family is in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.