Former Delaware Police Officer Indicted on Seven Counts of Second-Degree Rape

Former Delaware police officer–34-year-old William Paskey of Harrington–has been indicted on seven counts of second-degree rape. According to the Delaware Department of Justice, the indictment follows a Delaware State Police investigation into allegations involving at least seven victims between 2014 and 2025. Multiple incidents occurred after Paskey met the victims on various dating apps. In some incidents, Paskey invited victims to his Felton residence, where the sexual assaults allegedly occurred. Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Paskey worked for several law enforcement agencies in Delaware and Maryland during the period covered by the indictment. Anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-698-8547. Paskey is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

