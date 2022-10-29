Former Delmar Man Found Guilty of 1st Degree Murder

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A former Delmar man has been convicted by a jury of 1st degree murder, 1st degree rape and multiple other offenses – sentencing was deferred pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

Officials say early in the morning of May 21st of 2021, Kenneth Evans went to a home on Glastonbury Drive in Salisbury where he entered the home of Helen Riggins where over multiple hours he offended her for hours. Riggins was bound, strangled, raped and murdered. When Evans left he doused Riggins and the home in gasoline and set if on fire.

Evans remains in custody pending sentencing.