Former Fenwick Island Police Chief Admits To Official Misconduct

A former Fenwick Island Police Chief has pled guilty to charges of official misconduct and falsifying business records.



According to the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, William Boyden was sentenced to one year in prison for each offense, suspended for one concurrent year of Level Two probation. He also was issued a suspended fine of $100.



Boyden was indicted in August. Prosecutors say he knowingly submitted false reports to the Delaware Council on Police Training between 2014 and 2020 indicating he had been certified in firearms. Boyden has also agreed to not continue working in law enforcement.



His probation becomes dischargeable once he completes 100 hours of community service.