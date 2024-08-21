Former Laurel School District Employee Faces Serious Charges

A former Laurel School District employee is facing charges related to the possession of illegal digital materials. School District officials were contacted on June 12 by law enforcement that 21 year old Colin Larrimore, who is the son of Superintendent Shawn Larrimore, was facing serious charges. Colin Larrimore resigned from his position in the IT Department the following day and the Department of Education was notified of his resignation on June 17th.

District officials in a statement posted on the Laurel School District website said that Colin Larrimore’s employment was limited to work with in the IT department while the alleged activities took place through digital communication using his personal cell phone.

Law enforcement has confirmed to the district that there are no allegations of any physical contact or digital contact with Laurel School District students. No school district technology, networks or devices were involved in the alleged activities.

When reached by email the Attorney General’s office stated, “We cannot comment at this time due to the ongoing nature of the case.”

Colin Larrimore was arrested Friday and is being held at SCI – a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday morning.