Former Lewes Mayor Ted Becker has Died

The Talk of Delmarva has learned of the passing of former Lewes Mayor Ted Becker, who died Sunday at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 74. Becker was the Mayor of Lewes from 2014 to 2022 and before that served 10 years on the City Council. He was appointed Deputy Mayor and Treasurer in 2011.

Since 2021, Becker has been a Commissioner with the Delaware River and Bay Authority and Executive Director of the DRBA, Thomas J. Cook said, “On behalf of the Delaware River and Bay Authority Commissioners and employees, we are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Commissioner Ted Becker and extend our deepest sympathies to his entire family. Ted was the consummate public servant who helped to shape and effectuate policy by constantly focusing on ways to reach a consensus for the good of the Authority, its customers and stakeholders. We are honored to have worked with him and will miss his insight, wit, kindness, and character.”

Becker graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Ohio State University in occupational therapy and attended George Washington University where he studied public administration. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 – 1978 and attained the rank of Captain and U.S. Army Reserves from 1978-1996 – he retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel.

Becker’s passing will leave holes in several civic and community groups – including the DRBA, Beebe Medical Center Foundation Board, Delaware Health Resources Board and the Delaware League of Local Governments.



Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

==========================================

Governor John Carney has shared the following statement on Ted Becker’s passing:

“Ted served the public selflessly and was always willing to help whenever asked. His service included eight years as Mayor of Lewes and ten years on Lewes City Council, including as Deputy Mayor and Treasurer. He was also a long-time member of the Delaware Health Care Commission and recently served as the Sussex County Commissioner for the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA). He was a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with, always trying to do the right thing. I saw Ted most at home with Joe at the Inn at Canal Square. I was lucky to have Ted as a friend and colleague over the years and I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as we mourn his loss and celebrate his life.”

The Governor will order State of Delaware flags to be lowered on the day of interment. The flag lowering notification will be released when a funeral date has been announced.

==========================================

U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), released the following statement on the passing of former Lewes Mayor Ted Becker:

“Martha and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Becker. As the longtime former Mayor of Lewes, Ted was a true champion for its year-round residents and summertime visitors. He was also an environmental champion and a supporter of all of Delaware’s coastal communities. My staff and I were privileged to work with him on legislation that protects our coasts and replenishes our beaches, and he always approached those conversations with the Golden Rule in mind. Lewes is a better place because of Ted. Delaware is also a better place because of Ted. We will miss him, but we will always be grateful to have called him our friend.”

==========================================

U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) issued the following statement following the passing of former Lewes Mayor Ted Becker: