Former Lifeguard Arrested after Wild Ride in Stolen DBP ATV

A former Dewey Beach lifeguard was caught in the early morning hours this past Saturday riding the DBP four-wheel ATV he had just stolen after breaking into beach patrol headquarters.

According to Dewey Beach police, around 2:25 a.m., officers saw the suspect, later identified as Michael Sabino, driving the patrol’s ATV against traffic on Coastal Highway. He turned at Saulsbury Street then onto the beach and headed south. When police were positioned in an attempt to stop him at the Dagsworthy Street beach access, he rapidly accelerated, dragging and injuring one officer.

He continued to drive the ATV along Dagsworthy Street where he abandoned the ATV. He was confronted and struggled with the police once again and was finally captured.

Two police officers as well as Sabino were injured during the ordeal, but none of the injuries were serious, police said.

He apparently knew where the key to the ATV was stored, stole it from DBP HQ and then stole the ATV from the DBP shed.

Sabino was charged with several felonies and numerous misdemeanor and motor vehicle violations including DUI. He was arraigned and released on a $25,050 unsecured bond.